Baldor Foods Partners with Local Farms To Bring Imperfectly Delicious “Ugly” Produce to Market

The Industry’s Sustainability Leader Launches the “Imperfect Produce Program” as Part of its Continuing Pledge to Promote Locally Sourced Foods

Hunts Point, NY (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2018

Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, today announced it’s working with two local farms, Hepworth Farms of Milton, NY and Satur Farms of Cutchogue, Long Island, to bring second cuts and aesthetically imperfect produce to market. Launched as the Imperfect Produce Program, the initiative creates a market for the perfectly good and nutritious, locally-grown produce that would otherwise go to waste.

“Virtually a third of a farmer’s crop never makes it to market because of oddly shaped or cosmetically blemished items that the food service industry routinely rejects,” reports Thomas McQuillan, Baldor’s VP of Sustainability and Culture. “With this new program, we’re working with two local farms, Hepworth and Satur, to sell their surplus, irregular – but perfectly nutritious and delicious – select produce items to our customers.”

Currently, Hepworth Farms is supplying freshly picked, but aesthetically imperfect, zucchini, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and tomatoes to the new program. Satur Farms is supplying second-cut kale and a kale spinach mix. Baldor makes this completely safe, usable and locally-grown produce available to its network of restaurant owners, top chefs and institutional food suppliers.

Baldor plans to expand the service to additional farms in the near future.

“Baldor’s Imperfect Produce Program is a win-win for everyone,” said TJ Murphy, Baldor’s CEO. “Our farming partners will waste less and sell more and by doing this we’ll build a stronger regional food system.”

To learn more about Baldor’s Imperfect Produce Program visit: https://www.baldorfood.com/imperfect

And to learn more about Baldor’s Local Pledge Program visit: https://www.baldorfood.com/local

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.



To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.