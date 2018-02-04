‘Back to Nature’ Cleanses “Great Results” for Bali Detox Retreat

The new ‘Back to Nature’ Cleanses by Bali Weight Loss in Ubud am remarked to have “great results” by trial program testers…

Bali, Indonesia (PRUnderground) February 4th, 2018

As a prelude to the new detoxification and weight loss retreat program being run at Bali Weight Loss Resort starting 1st June 2018, the program has completed it’s first trial run and said to have achieved “great results” as marked by the client survey.

John, 38, from the UK, tells us, “it was a fantastic retreat program that blended healthy eating, fitness classes and really great detoxifications and cleanses”. Greg who accompanied John added to this by saying “having attended retreats in Indonesia before and also in other places like Koh Samui and Phuket [in Thailand] I rate the ‘Back to Nature’ Cleanses to be the best I have tried so far”.

With a late start to the Bali Weight Loss program launch and a number of schedule changes Sophie Jones, the retreat leader, “has really pushed to get everything just right and launched on time” a source close to her tells us.

“We are launching a new program, with new Cleanses, and at a new weight loss resort centre so it has been paramount for my team and I to ensure everything is running correctly before we open to the public” Sophie Jones tells us.

The Bali Weight Loss detoxification and weight loss program (https://www.baliweightloss.com/weight-loss-retreat) is locked into launching on 1st June 2018, will you join them?

