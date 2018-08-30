B1 Band return to rock the night at SkySea Cruise Line!

SkySea Cruise Line has just completed its five-day "Golden Memories Farewell Cruise" where B1 Band rock the night making this moment unforgettable!

China (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

After B1 Band (conformed by the artist Daniela Bessia and Andy Santana Bass) finish to perform their unique show at the Chinese National Television, they rush directly to get on board of SkySea Cruise Line for the last unforgettable night at the big theatre at the ship as SkySea Golden Era has now set sail on her final voyage from Shanghai visiting Japan and returning to Shanghai on those days before relocating the ship to Europe where Marella cruises will take delivery in January, 2019

During the five-day sailing, guests were treated to unique activities, memorabilia, the best entertainment acts from the past three years, a special Captain’s Gala dinner, special shore excursions during a port call in Sasebo, Japan along with an enthusiastic send-off by the Sasebo Mayor and community and the finale of the well-known SkySea Voice competition to award the contestants with 100000RMB where Daniela Bessia also was the special judge.

Meanwhile Andy Santana Bass was in charge of the entire musical direction of the B1 Band show where he also was in charge of the all stage direction. B1 Band Skysea Tour set list features almost all the songs from their upcoming album this year like I’m Here, Lo que mas deseo, Crazy, plus many of Daniela Bessia’s previous hit singles covers from her China Television performances as Molihua; The moon represent my heart, You exist in my song among other.

The cruise culminated with a black-tie gala event consisting of tributes to the crew, employees, travel agents, vendors, industry officials and guests.

Since the company launched in May, 2015, Founder and SkySea Chairman Min Fan set out to establish a brand that would become known for its perfectly blended East-meets-West vacation experience.

The brand operated close to 300 cruises and carried nearly 500,000 guests over three years, according to a statement.

More information can be found at skysea.com or google news.

About B1 Band

B1 Band is a Pop-EDM musical band adding some Latin style since the band was created by Daniela Bessia and Andy Santana Bass both from latin America making their success in China. B1 Band who perform songs in English, Chinese and Spanish has captivated fans everywhere around Asia.

About SKYSEA

SkySea Cruise Line, the Smart Contemporary cruise line, is the most preferred local brand for Chinese travelers wanting a cruise vacation experience that offers the best East-Meets-West product design and friendly service; innovative and unique onboard and shoreside experiences; a focus on customization and personalization providing a sense of community.

The leader for MICE business, THEME CRUISES and recognized for its high quality FOOD & SERVICE with cruise vacations operating from home ports in Shanghai, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Keelung.

