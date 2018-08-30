B1 Band performed Molihua as special guest for CCTV

B1 Band conformed by Daniela Bessia and Andy Santana Bass has just performed the Chinese Folk Song "Molihua" as special guest for the Chinese National Television.

B1 Band conformed by the artist Daniela Bessia and Andy Santana Bass were invited ones again to perform at the Chinese National Television, this time to perform a unique new version of the Chinese Folk Song “Molihua” in characters 茉莉花 and the properly translation into english would be “Jasmine Flower” one of the most famous Asian songs of all time.

This special track was a new and unique performance for CCTV the Chinese National Television as one of the first performances made by foreigns with vocals and just a bass for accompaniment.

The live track of this song at CCTV it is estimated that it will be released worldwide during this month in all the music platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, IHeartRadio, Apple Music and more. In addition for the end of this year its expected a new upcoming CD cover album from B1 Band with all the songs in Chinese performed at the National Television during those years.

More information can be found at http://english.cntv.cn/2016/02/04/VIDEZRMhfvnkjGgnP0S12wsD160204.shtml

About B1 Band

B1 Band is a Pop-EDM musical band adding some Latin style since the band was created by Daniela Bessia and Andy Santana Bass both from latin America making their success in China. B1 Band who perform songs in English, Chinese and Spanish has captivated fans everywhere around Asia.

About China News

China News team manage information about artists in China. Proudly created for your entertainment.