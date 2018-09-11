Ayoka Systems Sees Rapid Growth as a Security Assessment Company

The need for security assessment companies has grown rapidly in recent years, and Ayoka Systems is rising to the occasion as only Ayoka can do.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) September 11th, 2018

The need for security assessment companies has grown rapidly in recent years, and Ayoka Systems is rising to the occasion as only Ayoka can do. Recently, traditional IT and hardware resources have converged into software-driven cloud computing environments. This convergence has increased the need for software code audits and cyber security assessment services. Luckily, Ayoka is more than ready to provide. They use their unique knowledge base to help clients from every industry from healthcare to agricultural genetics.

Ayoka Systems consists of a team of highly-trained software experts. They’ve been coding software since 2002, so they understand the ins and outs of software security. Over the years, they’ve expanded their services as a security assessment company to help their clients protect themselves from potential disaster. Among other things, their technology due diligence services help clients maintain quality, fair practices, and compliance whenever necessary. Their software code audits, for example, ensure that the client’s software is safe and high-quality.

Ayoka understands that some industries put a high premium on security and compliance. Government software, for example, requires extra precaution. Healthcare software must protect patient privacy and security. Ayoka has years of experience working with this type of software, so its team members are fully equipped to monitor legalities and general fair business practices.

Ayoka Systems also helps companies perform software-related due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. The company being acquired needs to have appropriate licenses, legal documentation, and compliance when necessary. Ayoka helps these companies to make sure that they’re well within good legal and business standing, preventing other companies from wasting money on underperforming software acquisitions.

Ayoka also provides cyber security assessment services. During these services, the Ayoka team searches for potential vulnerabilities and employs protection from cyber security threats. Ayoka uses an evolving process to perform security assessments. Since cyber threats are constantly evolving, software protection should also evolve. Ayoka uses a long-term approach rather than convenient quick fixes. After performing a full audit, Ayoka works with the company to help them make lasting changes in their software protection.

Ayoka Systems has proudly served its clients for sixteen years, and it will continue to do so for many years to come. Not only that, but Ayoka also designs top-level software for customers in all kinds of different industries. Ayoka remains committed to their future work as a security assessment company for due diligence and other security purposes.

About Ayoka Systems