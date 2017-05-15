Axiros Continues Asia Pacific Expansion

Axiros is providing a large-scale deployment (customer confidential) managing 4G LTE Gateways with high granularity of QoS/QoE, utilizing both TR-143 and TR-135…

MUNICH, GERMANY (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2017

Axiros, the leader in solutions for Open Device Management for IoT providers, enterprise businesses, and OEMS today announced another large deployment in the Asia Pacific Region.

“Axiros is providing a large-scale deployment (customer confidential) managing 4G LTE Gateways with high granularity of QoS/QoE, utilizing both TR-143 and TR-135 data collection with advanced real-time and historical reporting capabilities,” said Shaun Rossiter Axiros Managing Director – Asia Pacific. “Taking place over TR-069 to give the Telco greater operational control of customer experience whilst reducing cost to serve coupled with the migration out of an existing system Axiros is uniquely able to extract the value out of any existing environments whilst ensuring no disruption to service.”

The features of this deployment includes:

Easily customizable priority processing allowing for overload protection and prioritized processing based on customer use model.

An open framework allowing easy interfacing with customers’ existing systems, and easily extended to fit with their business needs.

Highly flexible architecture supporting top notch performance, scalability and high availability.

The addition is an important strategic move for Axiros, which has previously demonstrated its 5G LTE capabilities in Asia at Singapore’s 5G Asia LTE Conference.

To learn more about the company, visit www.axiros.com.

About Comdate (Axiros Partner)

Comdate offers a rich heritage of Hewlett Packard and Agilent Technologies to inform the focus and expertise in communications, with 100 years of combined skills, knowledge and experience. Comdate’s product partners provide best in class technology solutions covering wireline and wireless networks, IoT, Network virtualisation, and most recently, cybersecurity. Comdate’s resources consist of highly skilled individuals with deep experience in the markets the company serves. Our customers include the major telecom carriers, the 3 of the “big 4” banks, defence industry and government.

About Axiros

The Axiros AXvantage: Any protocol, any device, any service – any time. Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. http://www.axiros.com @axiros1