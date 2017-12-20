Axiros Cited by Gartner as an IoT Platform / Edge Specialist in Market Guide for IoT Integration

GET YOUR COMPLIMENTARY DOWNLOAD of the Gartner Market Guide here:

Axiros, a leader in device management and IoT solutions for service providers, enterprises, and OEMs, has again been included in a report by Gartner about the IoT integration industry.

Axiros was identified as one of many IoT Platform / Edge Specialists in the “Market Guide for IoT Integration.” According to a report, “IoT project implementers cite integration as a top technical challenge. To help ensure successful deployment of IoT projects, application leaders must understand that IoT integration capabilities vary widely and seek providers with integration capabilities that fit their needs.”

In the report, Gartner notes that “Internet of Things (IoT) integration is challenging because IoT projects exchange data and events between IoT devices, IoT platforms, cloud services, mobile apps and business applications. IoT integration capabilities vary widely for different categories of IoT solutions and for different providers in each category. Examples include enterprise software providers offering IoT platforms, manufacturers offering IoT platforms, IoT platform/edge specialists, integration middleware specialists, API management specialists and system integrators.”

Axiros is a leader in meeting this need, with numerous flexible APIs geared toward the TR-069 standard, the MQTT messaging protocol and other functionality.

Axiros has been previously mentioned by Gartner for its work in the IoT space. Earlier this year, Axiros was identified as a “Vendor to Watch” in “Market Trends: The Need for Real-Time Insights Offers Market Opportunities in Edge Computing” by Gartner.

