Axiros Cited by Gartner as an IoT Platform / Edge Specialist in Market Guide for IoT Integration

Axiros has been previously mentioned by Gartner for its work in the IoT space. Earlier this year, Axiros was identified as a “Vendor to Watch” in “Market Trends…
Munich (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017
GET YOUR COMPLIMENTARY DOWNLOAD of the Gartner Market Guide here:
https://www.axiros.com/gartner-report
Axiros, a leader in device management and IoT solutions for service providers, enterprises, and OEMs, has again been included in a report by Gartner about the IoT integration industry.
Axiros was identified as one of many IoT Platform / Edge Specialists in the “Market Guide for IoT Integration.” According to a report, “IoT project implementers cite integration as a top technical challenge. To help ensure successful deployment of IoT projects, application leaders must understand that IoT integration capabilities vary widely and seek providers with integration capabilities that fit their needs.”
In the report, Gartner notes that “Internet of Things (IoT) integration is challenging because IoT projects exchange data and events between IoT devices, IoT platforms, cloud services, mobile apps and business applications. IoT integration capabilities vary widely for different categories of IoT solutions and for different providers in each category. Examples include enterprise software providers offering IoT platforms, manufacturers offering IoT platforms, IoT platform/edge specialists, integration middleware specialists, API management specialists and system integrators.”
Axiros is a leader in meeting this need, with numerous flexible APIs geared toward the TR-069 standard, the MQTT messaging protocol and other functionality.
Axiros has been previously mentioned by Gartner for its work in the IoT space. Earlier this year, Axiros was identified as a “Vendor to Watch” in “Market Trends: The Need for Real-Time Insights Offers Market Opportunities in Edge Computing” by Gartner.
For more information about Axiros please visit www.axiros.com.
Gartner, “Market Guide for IoT Integration,” Benoit J. Lheureuz, 24 October 2017.
Gartner, “Market Trends: The Need for Real-Time Insights Offers Market Opportunities in Edge Computing,” Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, 24 February 2017.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Axiros
The Axiros AXvantage: Any protocol, any device, any service – any time. Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. http://www.axiros.com @axiros1
Original article: Axiros Cited by Gartner as an IoT Platform / Edge Specialist in Market Guide for IoT Integration.
Source: PRUnderground.com