Axiros as a VENDOR TO WATCH in Gartner’s Market Trends report on IoT edge computing

Axiros, an international leader in the IoT and device management space, was recently named a Vendor to Watch in Gartner´s Market Trends: The Need for Real-Time Insights Offers Market Opportunities in Edge Computing.*

The explosion of IoT devices and the importance of real-time insights are driving greater attention to edge computing, which pushes the data collection and analysis to the source of where the data was gathered. This is critical for IoT devices, which create a wide distribution and processing of data that makes it costly to stream it all to the cloud. Doing this processing work at “the edge” saves time and cost compared to running everything through a data center.

The Gartner report listed Axiros alongside competitors that offers edge computing, like AT&T, Bosch Software Innovations, Candi, Eurotech, GE, IBM, LogMeIn, MachingShop, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Telit, in the IoT Platforms category.

“We feel this inclusion is an important recognition of the strength of Axiros’ capabilities,” said Kurt Peterhans, CEO of Axiros. “We are a market leader in IoT due to our vast experience in this space and understanding the various technologies that are a part of this ecosystem.”

Axiros was also cited as an example vendor in Gartner’s “Top 10 IoT Technologies 2017 and 2018”** report.

Axiros has been on the receiving end of numerous recognitions in the M2M and IoT space. CIOReview chose Axiros as one of its 20 Most Promising M2M Solution Suppliers, and Axiros was shortlisted for the Broadband World Forum 2015 Awards for The Most Innovative Internet of Things Solution Award.

Additional Industry Recognition

Gartner, Cool Vendors in the Internet of Things, 2015, 30 April 2015 – A Cool Vendor