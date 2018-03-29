Axiros Adds Reseller Partner Inceptum

Inceptum now offers Axiros' advanced Open Device Management solutions designed to improve the customer experience.
March 29th, 2018
Axiros, the German based technology leader in Open Device Management, TR-069, and IoT solutions for service providers, enterprises, and OEMs, today announced that it is expanding access to its suite of customer experience solutions through a new reseller partnership with Inceptum.
The reseller agreement enables Inceptum to offer advanced (IoT) Device Management solutions throughout Central Eastern Europe (CEE). This is the cornerstone of an environment that allows digital things to work together seamlessly, and the partnership is already bringing business benefit to the clients across the region.
“This is a great partnership opportunity for both companies,” said Kurt Peterhans, CEO of Axiros. “As time unfolds and telcos start to integrate more intelligent things, the need for efficient orchestration will prove to be the critical success factor for digitization. We are excited to advance the standards in automation excellence together with Inceptum.”
The Axiros (cloud-based) device management platform provides deep operational visibility into all kind of devices and things. This includes
- zero-touch provisioning,
- remote configuration and configuration updates,
- software (including firmware) upgrades,
- monitoring, real-time problem diagnosis,
- troubleshooting of common home networking problems such as Wi-Fi, firewall, and basic broadband connectivity of devices,
- element management for IoT GW devices,
- bulk operations to automate the mass management of home devices and help SPs lower the cost of deploying and maintaining large numbers of subscriber devices.
Zeljko Lukac, CEO of Inceptum, said: “We’re excited to be working with Axiros – an organization that is incredibly forward-thinking and which has made significant contributions to the new generation of intelligent automation. Together, we are helping customers to achieve more with automation and Open Device & Things Management.”
About Inceptum
Inceptum is a software company specialized in software solutions for telecom industry. With the team of 55 creative, enthusiastic and innovative people, Inceptum provides services, solutions and products for running telco operations smoothly. Inceptum has been founded in 2007. with headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia. www.inceptum.hr.
About Axiros
The Axiros AXvantage: Any protocol, any device, any service – any time. Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. http://www.axiros.com @axiros1
