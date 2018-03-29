Axiros Adds Reseller Partner Inceptum

Axiros, the German based technology leader in Open Device Management, TR-069, and IoT solutions for service providers, enterprises, and OEMs, today announced that it is expanding access to its suite of customer experience solutions through a new reseller partnership with Inceptum.

The reseller agreement enables Inceptum to offer advanced (IoT) Device Management solutions throughout Central Eastern Europe (CEE). This is the cornerstone of an environment that allows digital things to work together seamlessly, and the partnership is already bringing business benefit to the clients across the region.

“This is a great partnership opportunity for both companies,” said Kurt Peterhans, CEO of Axiros. “As time unfolds and telcos start to integrate more intelligent things, the need for efficient orchestration will prove to be the critical success factor for digitization. We are excited to advance the standards in automation excellence together with Inceptum.”

The Axiros (cloud-based) device management platform provides deep operational visibility into all kind of devices and things. This includes

zero-touch provisioning,

remote configuration and configuration updates,

software (including firmware) upgrades,

monitoring, real-time problem diagnosis,

troubleshooting of common home networking problems such as Wi-Fi, firewall, and basic broadband connectivity of devices,

element management for IoT GW devices,

bulk operations to automate the mass management of home devices and help SPs lower the cost of deploying and maintaining large numbers of subscriber devices.

Zeljko Lukac, CEO of Inceptum, said: “We’re excited to be working with Axiros – an organization that is incredibly forward-thinking and which has made significant contributions to the new generation of intelligent automation. Together, we are helping customers to achieve more with automation and Open Device & Things Management.”