Award-Winning Writer Debuts Children’s Book Pierre François: 5th Grade Mishaps and Tackles Taboos

Called “funny, smart, and heartwarming,” Pierre François taps into hidden challenges of fifth grade with unique humor and a nod to Plano ISD’s Adventure Camp program.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2018

Author Lori Stephens takes on the unspoken taboo of enuresis—that’s bedwetting for older children—in her debut middle grade novel, Pierre François. Filled with humorous illustrations by Trevor Yokochi, Pierre François faces the topic head-on and dispels any shame of looking different and being different. Stephens also pays tribute to Plano ISD’s remarkable nature camp experience afforded to all fifth graders in Collin County. Early reviewers compare Pierre’s adventures nostalgically to Calvin & Hobbes.

