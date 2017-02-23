Award-Winning Fantasy by Author MM Allen Highlights Being Touched by Gift of the Spell of Goodwill

Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk Vividly Portrays A World Struggling Between Darkness and Light and Waiting to Remember The Essence of Goodwill

(PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2017

Author MM Allen explores the ongoing struggle between darkness and light via bereaved siblings who are irresistibly drawn to their fathers black trunk. Since his father’s death Jack battles anger and impatience. Neither Jack nor Lilly are prepared for the thrilling adventure that awaits them in the dark enchanting world of Wishapick. The siblings find out that the inhabitants of Wishapick believe Jack is the only one who can bring back the light and only then can he and his sister go back home. In order to do that Jack must remember his mother’s stories and the name of “The Breath of All Good Things.”

Best of all, the Spell of Goodwill comes after the remembrance of the name which means that even in times of adversity an unmerited gift of goodwill has the power to spark a change in Jack and the courage Jack and Lilly need to see their quest to the end.

Wishapick is a timeless tale built around mysterious secrets, lovable characters, and a touch of magic in a world of make believe. Fortunately, thanks to Tickety Boo, everything is okay in the dark. What’s more a dollop of pudding on a crimson tray makes those who are nasty nice.

Allen comments, “Holding onto anger causes darkness -opening up to the gift of Goodwill and passing that gift onto to others brings back the light.” MM Allen and Deborah Wynne have brilliantly written a great Read-Aloud Juvenile Novel, with a Fantastical Companion CD. Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk received a Readers 5 Star Award and the Moonbeam Gold Award for book/music.

About Possum Press

Possum Press announces the innovative Middle Grade Fantasy Wishapick, Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk- September 2015. Author MM Allen and Composer Deborah Wynne take readers and listeners on a journey of hope that cannot be extinguished. Warning you will be touched by the Spell! Contact: wishapick@gmail.com