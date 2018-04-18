Automotive News Ranks Digital Air Strike’s AI/Chat Solution, Response Path, the #1 Must-See New Tech

The Digital Engagement Tool Debuted at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2018 Conference

Scottsdale, Ariz (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2018

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, reputation management and digital engagement company, today announced its AI chat solution, Response Path, has been named the number one must-see new tech by Automotive News. The intelligent messaging tool was released at the 2018 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention. Close to 600 vendors were considered at the annual convention and only six were selected. Digital Air Strike was listed as the #1 “must-see” new technology and their newest solution Response Path was the only one noted to leverage artificial intelligence. Additional companies recognized include Autotrader, Dealertrack and CDK Global.

“Automotive News’s recognition of Response Path speaks to our team’s unwavering dedication to innovation and helping businesses connect with their customers,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO, Digital Air Strike. “Our goal is to help deepen customer relationships and drive sales. With Response Path, clients can leverage chatbot technology to assist in converting leads 24/7 on any device.”

Response Path automates much of the initial lead nurturing process so that salespeople can focus more attention on in-person buyers. It can schedule appointments, collect contact information and deliver customized vehicle quotes within minutes. Staff members can then take over a chatbot conversation at any time and view all messages through the tool’s intuitive inbox. Response Path is highly secure and authenticated through protocols such as SHA, TLS and policy designs such as server isolation. It is also HIPPA compliant for clients using it in the healthcare sector.

“The integration of Response Path into our product offerings further solidifies Digital Air Strike as the leading innovator in the social media technology and reputation management industry,” said Rich Brown, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Air Strike. “By providing a robust suite of consumer engagement tools, we ensure that our clients stay ahead of the competition.”

Digital Air Strike recently added Response Path to its suite of tools through the acquisition of privately-held AI chat technology business, Eldercare Technology, Incorporated, (d.b.a. Path Chat). The technology is available to Digital Air Strike clients today.

For more information on Response Path, please visit www.digitalairstrike.com.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent messaging, and digital engagement company that helps businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada including seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

About Path Chat

Path Chat is an intelligent messaging platform that helps businesses start more conversations with their prospects and customers across multiple messaging channels including online chat and SMS. The platform pairs real-time responses with AI-driven chatbots to qualify leads, respond to questions, promote offers and route conversations to the appropriate office location or department. Path Chat helps businesses drive new revenue and improve customer satisfaction through messaging.