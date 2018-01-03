Authors of Bogey Golfer Handbook offer 1 million copies for FREE

Unique golf instruction book helps players improve game

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) January 3rd, 2018

Cary Davis and Jon Skaggs, PGA have announced that they are offering 1 million copies of their book The Bogey Golfer Handbook for free on their website. This new golf instruction book has become an overnight sensation because it shows Bogey Golfers how they can shoot lower scores without having any special equipment or high priced lessons.

Cary and Jon have stated that the average golf score has not improved 1 full stroke in the last 30 years, even with all the improvements in the ball, clubs, courses and technology. They believe that can change that overnight by Bogey Golfers using their simple instruction technique and are willing to give away their book to prove it.

In The Bogey Golfer Handbook, authors Cary Davis and Jon Skaggs, PGA tap into their golfing and golf coaching research along with Jon’s teaching experience at the highest level. This detailed, step-by-step guide includes simple easy to execute shots and by following their instruction Bogey Golfers can now drop 5, 10, 20 strokes or more off their golf score.

This timely and practical guide doesn’t just teach you how to start shooting lower scores immediately, it’s a fun read for anyone that loves golf. In The Bogey Golfer Handbook, Cary and Jon developed an easy to teach technique based on two facts

Improving a player’s ability to get the ball on the putting surface, after their approach shot has missed the green, is the easiest and fastest way to lower their score using the 3 Go To Shots.

Using the Alignment Perfect Putting on 3 foot putts allow the Bogey Golfers to sink more short putts. It ensures the self-assurance in order to get the ball to the hole on putts of 10, 15, 20 feet or more.

“We decided to look at high golf scores as a problem and then used research and observation to find the simplest solution. We found using our simple to learn and execute 3 Go To Shots we could eliminate most double bogeys, triple bogeys and others.

Cary Davis is a lifelong avid golfer and a student of the game. After working in the casino industry and a brief stint as a professional poker player, he worked as a business consultant in venture capital and was CEO of Omni Media and Entertainment, Inc.

Jon Skaggs is a PGA professional with a wealth of knowledge in the golf industry and excels as a golf instructor/coach. He understands the frustration Bogey Golfers go through attempting to improve at the humbling of sports, Golf.

The Bogey Golfer Handbook www.bogeygolferhandbook.com is available for FREE on our website at or can be purchased on Amazon for $14.95 plus shipping or $4.99 on Kindle. Access to Instruction and Demonstration Videos are available for $2.95 with FREE copies. Any purchaser will receive a $100 coupon toward our set of 3 Go to Wedges, an Alignment Perfect Putter or a 1 or 2 day golf school in Las Vegas when the Bogey Golfer Academy opens in 2018.

About Bogey Golfer Handbook

The Bogey Golfer Handbook includes: access to instructional videos of our 3 Go to Shots, demonstrations of shots being executed from various lies and distances, two putting videos and email support from PGA Instructor Jon Skaggs.