Author Rita Panahi, L.Ac., Dipl.O.M, Unveils Groundbreaking New Book

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

Rita Panahi, L.Ac. has announced the release of her second book, Lose Weight Unleash Your Creativity: Teachings of Indigenous Healers, How to Transform Your Life with Nature’s Power.

The groundbreaking new book offers an inspiring perspective on rarely addressed aspects of weight loss to offer lasting success. Panahi begins by offering insight into the most important steps people can take to create healthier lifestyles based on Chinese Medicine. She goes on to emphasize the power of emotions, thoughts, and their direct impact on metabolism and weight gain. As she says in her book, “we not only digest food, but also emotions and the experiences in our environment. The same way that certain foods are harder to digest, so too, traumas and difficult or stressful experiences of life, cause the same strain on the physical metabolism, leading to weight gain.”

Panahi then integrates ancient teachings of South American indigenous healers, gathered over 20 years of studies, of how nature’s energy can support to transform the body and weight loss. She aims to help others create their own success in life and health by offering the missing link for weight loss.

Lose Weight Unleash Your Creativity brings to light how weight is ultimately a hidden potential within one’s life to be unlocked into tremendous creativity, power, and vitality when one learns how to work with nature’s immense power. Whether someone wants to lose 5 or 50 pounds, Panahi’s upcoming book is designed to help them tap into creative potential to live a healthy life. Weight no longer has to be an enemy to battle with, but rather a treasure chest of passions and creativity. She writes, “To unleash the creativity, we need to simply clear the path, by clearing the emotions and energy field, along with cleansing our physical body. Only then will weight loss be a complete process of transformation not only for our body but for our spirit and life as well. Our greatest healer and teacher on the journey is nature’s powerful energy.”

“It is rare that we over eat when we are feeling in harmony within ourselves and our environment. Over eating in itself is a sign of not being in harmony. The key is to realign our energy with that of nature in order to heal, lose weight, and liberate our creative potential.”

About Rita Panahi, L.Ac., Dipl.O.M.

Rita Panahi, L.Ac., Dipl.O.M., holds a Masters in Chinese Medicine with 3200+ hours of pre and post-Masters training. Over the past decade, she has trained under a renowned master in the ancient teachings of Chinese Medicine rarely found in traditional training programs. In addition she has trained over the past two decades with numerous indigenous healers of South America. She is licensed by the California Acupuncture Board and the National Commission of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. To learn more about classes and personal coaching, please visit her website.