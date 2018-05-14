Author & Retail Expert Chip Averwater Releases new Book “Great Managers Are Always Nice”

There's a common misconception that a manager has to be “hard” to be effective. “Great Managers Are Always Nice” delivers a compelling argument against that idea.

Findings ways to manage a team more effectively in any kind of business can mean the difference between failure and success. The question is what approach should a manager take to get the most out of the people they are leading?

Many suggest taking a “hard ass” approach, using strictness and discipline to improve performance. In an exciting release from author and third generation retailer Chip Averwater, another approach is proposed– being friendly, understanding, and helpful– in his new book “Great Managers Are Always Nice: Including Model Conversations”. The enthusiasm surrounding the book, available both in paperback and Kindle editions, is high.

“You don’t have to become a boot camp drill instructor to get the results you need in management,” commented Averwater. “You can safely be your natural and nice self, communicate clearly, and have your operation perform at optimal levels.”

“Great Managers Are Always Nice” takes the reader through a series of common management situations and issues, told from the perspective of an effective and nice manager, Mike Mitchell, and shows how he handles them all with style and grace to achieve optimal outcomes. He offers a great example to model for managers or aspiring managers who prefer a different approach than the management norm, while increasing performance.

Kevin S., recently said in a five-star review, “Chip makes it obvious early on that he is writing from experience. I’m always disappointed by management/leadership books that are written by people who have not run organizations. Chip has been there and created a world-class company. Like his previous book, he approaches this topic in a clear, spot on approach that if followed will show immediate results. I took many of his points to heart and many are reminders of techniques I used to do but lost. Just reviewed again about the daily rounds and I’m recommitting to connecting again. You will find this book practical and immediately useful. Enjoy.”

About Chip Averwater

Chip Averwater is an author, a business and management enthusiast, and retired chairman of Amro Music Stores in Memphis, one of the largest musical instrument retailers in the US. Chip has been a featured speaker on management and retailing in the US, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, and China. (He is an avid traveler and sometimes agrees to speak internationally for travel expenses and the opportunity to meet the people.) He and his wife live in Lakeland, TN, outside of Memphis.

Learn more about Chip and his books at www.abbpress.com.