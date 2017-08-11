Author Luz Avila-Kyncl Releases New Paperback on Amazon.com

“Liberate Yourself: Your past is not your prison” is a plan to liberate readers from the dungeon of unhappiness to find their own light, happiness, and success.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 11th, 2017

Leading a healthy and stress-free life is more important than ever in today’s fast-paced and demanding world; but not so easy to do. Every day the loneliness, depression, obesity, addiction, violence, and stress indicators grow. Despite the resources, some people can’t find the key that frees them from an existence plagued by unhappiness.

In her debut paperback book, Free Yourself: Your past is not your prison, Luz Avila-Kyncl, explains why living in the past creates many difficulties in our present and future life, and that when one does not heal from the wounds of yesterday, unhealthy relationships and bad habits condemn us to a mental, emotional and physical prison.

Her own personal story of struggle and perseverance is what motivated the author to share this story and action plan. Luz explains in detail how to break attachments to the past, the action plan needed to implement, and to enjoy the freedom that comes with living the life we truly want. This book will bring awareness of emotional, mental and physical struggles and will help regain and maintain wellness and good health through a physical, spiritual, and emotional guide or “Plan Pluz” that includes both nutrition for the body and soul. In short, it is a practical way to achieve happiness and vital health.

Luz’s new book, Liberate Yourself: Your past is not your prison is available now on Amazon.com, https://goo.gl/zckEA3

For more information visit http://www.saludconluz.com.

About Luz Avila-Kyncl

Luz Avila-Kyncl MSW, CHC is a therapist and wellness coach with experience in family nutrition, weight management, and stress relief. She offers educational workshops to improve health in schools and organizations. In her private practice, she helps individuals and families with weight problems, self-esteem, eating disorders, inactivity and stress. Luz is a member of the El Nido Family Centers Board of Directors, and in her spare time volunteers for the Meals on Wheels organization.