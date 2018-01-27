Author Leli-Jane Golding Announces Release of “Shhh…The Universe Is Talking, Are You Listening?”

Many find themselves lost in life and wonder if there's a better way. In her new book, Leli-Jane Golding reveals how to find valuable guidance from the universe itself.

Surrey, England (PRUnderground) January 26th, 2018

If life can be thought of as a game, it’s quite clear many people are lost as to what are its rules. The irony is the signs of how to best develop and progress may be appearing in unexpected places, everyday, it’s just that the average person doesn’t know how to recognize them. The good news is the author, and mentor Leli-Jane Golding is tackling that problem head-on in her exciting new book, “Shhh…The Universe Is Talking, Are You Listening?” Inspired by her own awakening to how nature, numbers, music, animals, words, and intuitive nudges, often send signs that point to a more abundant, happy life, Golding shares her own true story – and the lessons others have directly experienced – that point towards the Universe being a benevolent force, that wants to help people live, learn and be fulfilled.

“My book shows how to tap into that hidden language and use it to your advantage when seeking answers to life’s problems or clarity about things like jobs, relationships, or other important questions,” commented Golding. “Once ‘Shhh…The Universe Is Talking, Are You Listening?’ opens your eyes, you may never look at the world and everyday life the same way again.”

Some highlights of the new book include sections on “8 Signs You are Not Following Your Destiny”,

“10 Signs You are Following Your Destiny”, guidance on how to strengthen the mind, tips on improving intuition to an almost magical level, how to awaken your soul and passion, and much more.

In addition to being an author, Golding is the founder of Pain-Power-Freedom, where she offers a variety of courses and mentor programs designed to heal the mind, body and spirit through proven methods like meditation and energy work. So far she has helped empower over 10,000 people, with no end in sight.

“Shhh…The Universe Is Talking, Are You Listening?” is currently available on Amazon.com as a Kindle ebook, with print versions available soon also from Amazon. Right now print editions are available via email orders, post and package apply.

Feedback for Golding’s past work has been passionate.

Steve Thorton, recently said in a five-star review, “I have received coaching from Leli-Jane and I just want to say how much better I feel. Her help has been invaluable to the point where I feel I have much more clarity and people have noticed a change in me. Thank you Leli-Jane no one has ever given me what you have and I will be forever in your debt.”

For more information be sure to visit http://painpowerfreedom.co.uk.

About Leli-Jane Golding

Leli-Jane Golding, an outstanding mentor and author, motivational coach, and an Inspirational Speaker who has a burning passion for Healing the soul and seeing change within individuals help create Change. She intends to inspire upliftment and a spiritual shift in human consciousness and has been on this journey for the past 20 years.