Author Jack H.M. Wong Divulges Lessons Learned from United Airline’s Incident from Business POV

‘Cracking the Entrepreneur Code’ author Jack H.M. Wong examines recent incident and discusses three takeaways for entrepreneurs and business owners

SINGAPORE (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2017

Author Jack H.M. Wong viewed the same video that millions of others have seen, which depicts a doctor being dragged from a United Airlines flight. As an entrepreneur and business owner, Wong has advised many other startups and small businesses. From his point of view, the United Airlines incident offers three valuable lessons.

First of all, the incident teaches a lesson in brand loyalty. Customer care is critical for any business, and according to Wong, the focus should be on creating unique experiences for customers for the long-term. In the U.S., passengers have choices of airlines, and with such competition, passengers usually go with the lowest priced tickets. “Why would there be some passengers who are willing to pay a higher price for a ticket? It has a lot to do with brand loyalty,” said Wong. With the recent United Airlines incident, many people will be carefully making choices when it comes to flying. Entrepreneurs should be mindful of brand loyalty and go the distance to defend it.

Secondly, Wong points out that businesses can be fragile. Within 24 hours of the incident, social media had delivered the video to millions of people around the world. “One bad move in my businesses could be widely reported on social media by someone I don’t even know,” said Wong. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to accept reviews and feedback on social media so that they can make changes as needed. Entrepreneurs should remain humble and listen to suggestions, doing whatever they can to make experiences better for their customers.

Lastly, Wong advises business owners to think carefully before taking action. “My coach, Blair Singer, Rich Dad Adviser for Robert Kiyosaki, taught me that when emotions are high, our intelligence is low,” said Wong. In United Airlines, CEO Oscar Munoz’ first statement, he apologized for the need to reaccommodate passengers; in the second, he defended the actions of his employees. “Personally, I lose faith after the second statement,” said Wong.

Wong says that business owners should learn from their mistakes and apply those lessons going forward. As a coach and mentor, Wong is proud to help others enhance their businesses. More information can be found at http://crackingentrepreneurcode.com/ .

About Jack H.M. Wong

Jack H. M. Wong is a serial entrepreneur and an international speaker. In addition, he is a Licensed Trainer in Neuro-Linguistic Programming® (endorsed by Dr. Richard Bandler, the Founder of Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and a Certified Trainer, Leader and Coach of Blair Singer Training Academy. His background in business, accounting, law and international taxation gives him a solid foundation to approach a variety of business topics and to provide his clients with consulting and education services in the areas of business development, taxation, entrepreneurship, sales and several personal development topics such as Champion-Goal Setting Process and Little Voice Mastery Techniques. Details can be found at http://crackingentrepreneurcode.com/ and http://www.jackhmwong.com.