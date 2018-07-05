Author Camtu Suhonen Announces Release of Compelling & Romantic new Novel “Retired Soldier”

The military can bring with it many things, ranging from heroism to pain, and sometimes romance. “Retired Soldier”, released on July 4th has all these elements and more.

Serving as an American soldier in Asia in Korea and Vietnam could be one of modern history’s more trying experiences. While sent to in a military capacity, many men made attachments that would last lifetimes. Independent author Camtu Suhonen deftly tells the story of a young man who goes through just these kind of circumstances serving in the US military far from home and experiencing both the horrors of war and, quite surprisingly, true romance and love, in her new novel “Retired Soldier”, appropriately released on the the 4th of July, America’s Independence Day.

“Retired Soldier I believe reflects many real experiences American men and Vietnamese women went through during the Vietnamese war,” commented the passionate author. “I feel this will really touch home and resonate with many readers, interested in American and Asian culture, how they met in that time period, and in the case of my novel, the kind of adventure and romance, that came out of this experience.”

“Retired Soldier” also explores many other emotional subjects related to the soldier’s experience. From being separated from loved ones to being hospitalized, and working through mental health issues.

The story continues on in the retired soldier’s live talking about his marriage after his service and other unexpected challenges he faced. Finally ending in the biggest surprise of all, something that turns his whole life around – being united with a daughter he never knew he had, born to a woman from Vietnam he loved who he thought had died in the conflict.

Early feedback for “Retired Soldier” has been very positive from chapters shared online by Suhonen prior to the full July 4th release.

Michelle S, from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “Camtu Suhonen brings the characters in ‘Retired Soldier’ to life in a way that truly touches the heart. I recommend this book very highly, especially to those who have family in the military, or women who love a real romance.”

About Camtu Suhonen

Camtu Suhonen is a story creator in both science fiction and non-fiction genres. She has attended higher education (MSc. in NanoScience and MSc. in Entrepreneurship). Now, she creates stories so that others can experience the joy of reading them.