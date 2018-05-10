Author and Poet Shari Ramming Releases “Heart’s Truth” Book 3 in The Heart’s Trilogy

Shari Ramming has won the warm affection of her readers with her poetry in The Heart's Trilogy. The Light Network recently released her latest “Heart's Truth”.

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Some truths, it can be argued, can only be revealed through the art of poetry. This is an area where poet and author Shari Ramming has carved her niche, with her compelling, honest, and emotionally driven work. In very exciting news for followers of Ramming’s The Heart’s Trilogy, the inspirational publishing house The Light Network recently announced a May 11th, 2018 of the final book in the three book series “Heart’s Truth”. The book is surrounded by enthusiasm and anticipation.

“I love this trilogy of poetry books from Shari Ramming,” commented Keidi Keating, from The Light Network. “Each one leads the reader deeper into their own Love and the greater Love that connects us all as One. The illustrations set the scene and each word and picture creates a healing vibe that navigates into the reader’s Soul and lights up the way.”

According to Ramming, “Heart’s Truth”, continues her passionate work to express Love, Light, and Life threw her art of words. She shows the complexities of her own personal challenges, how she faced them, overcame them, and the finally experienced the joy and bliss of near-complete transformation. The best part is her lessons are certainly ones that readers have also found extreme value in, and “Heart’s Truth” continues this powerful legacy.

In addition to poetry, Shari Ramming has written on a diverse number of subjects. She has three grown children and lives in Austin, Texas.

The new book has been greeted warmly by readers of all kinds.

Janet S., from Utah, recently said in a five-star review, “The Heart’s Trilogy has meant so much to me. It’s like Shari Ramming can see right into my soul. I’ve gone through many of the things she has also experienced and her poetic wisdom never fails to help and inspire.”

For more information be sure to visit http://thelightnetwork.com.

About The Light Network

The Light Network is an exciting and innovative new publishing company that has come into being out of the vision and passion of its creator Keidi Keating. The Light Network disseminates Universal Teachings through publishing, products, and events. The company pledges to help and empower individuals and groups to transform into their radiant and full potential, becoming agents for love, compassion, joy, and peace.