Australia’s Largest Alternative Online Store Beserk now Accepting Bitcoin

Queensland, Australia (PRUnderground) December 16th, 2017

It’s almost impossible to escape the excitement surrounding Bitcoin and all the potential advantages it delivers to shoppers when it comes to ease of use, security and anonymity. One of the few problems has been the lack of online retail stores willing to accept it for whatever reason. Good news in this area has recently broke for online shoppers with Australia’s largest, longest running and award winning online alternative shop the wildly popular Beserk announcing they have happily added Bitcoin to their accepted payment methods. With a recent article in the well established journal Australian Financial News covering the expansion of Bitcoin ownership in the Australian market coupled with the lack of places to spend the cryptocurrency, Excitement surrounding Beserk’s move to accept Bitcoin is high.

“We know our customers are on the cutting edge of developments and we do our best to be as well,” commented a spokesperson from Beserk. “We are very enthusiastic about Bitcoin adding to their convenience and a potentially superior customer experience, which is one of our highest priorities.”

Customer service is certainly a Beserk specialty, with the online-based Australian company having won the Small Business Startrack Orias Peoples’ Choice Award for the last two years in a row, plus making the finals the year before, all testaments to how highly they value treating their customers like members of the extended Beserk family.

The Beserk catalog is extremely diverse in its alternative collections highlighted by favourite shopper choices like ladies dresses, skirts, shirts and lingerie; men’s clothing; shoes for all sexes; fun, interesting and functional homewares; top quality cosmetics of all kinds; roller derby products; and much, much more.

Free Australia wide delivery is available for all orders over $89.

Feedback for Beserk continues to be passionate.

Claire L., recently said in a five star Facebook review, “This is absolutely my favourite store. Customer service is the best, the clothes are always great quality and they are so helpful if you order the wrong size or have any questions. I’ve ordered from there at least 10 times now and always look forward to my next delivery with the cute stickers and lollies!”

About Beserk

Established in 2000 Beserk are Australia’s largest & longest running Alternative Online Store bringing you an amazing range of clothing, homewares, cosmetics, hair colour, shoes, makeup, derby clothing, babies gear & pop culture collectables from around the world!