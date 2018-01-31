Australian Risk Services to Provide Comprehensive Safety and Management Training

Victoria, Australia (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Australian Risk Services, a company that performs risk assessment all across the country in the fields of plant, manual handling, heights, confined space, hazardous substances and dangerous goods has launched an in house training module for the benefit of employees in a company. Speaking about this, a company resource said that “Time and time again, companies discover the hard way that safety and environmental training is good business. It is essential part of effective plant operations. But too often, it is not given the attention it deserves.”

The spokesperson further said that the training materials provided at the Australian Risk Services are formulated by people who have extensive experience in the field. Companies can opt for this training for their employees and save time and money as well in the process as the training is provided in house. The training is provided in several specialized fields such as ICAM Incident Investigation Training, Basic Hazard Identification, Confined Spaces, Contractor management, Dangerous Goods, Environmental and ISO 14001,Ergonomics,Executive Briefing, Fire Warden, Fatigue Management, Isolation for the Oil and gas Industry, Lock out and isolation, Manual handling, Risk assessment, Safety committee, Supervisor safety, Enterprise wide Risk management, Plant Risk Assessment.

As everyone is aware of, Safety and Risk management plays a major role in most of the businesses. But each business and its needs are unique. Hence it is difficult to have a single set of rules governing all businesses. Organizations like ausriskservices.com.au can help every business in the country as they have a vast experience and are pioneers in the field.

The spokesperson reveals that Australian Risk Services is also involved in designing safety management systems for businesses spread across the world. Since they cannot follow a single approach for all the companies, the inspectors scrutinize the organization carefully and arrive upon a model that can safeguard the organization.

Australian Risk Services is also involved in the design of security systems to protect property based assets. These systems can help save the assets from natural calamities like floods and also from accidental damages such as those caused by fire and theft. They also perform public liability risk assessment and training as explained here https://www.ausriskservices.com.au/safety-and-risk-management-training/. With so many feathers in its cap the organization is transforming millions of industries every year.

About Australian Risk Services Pty Ltd

Australian Risk Services is a multidisciplinary firm of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), environmental consulting, project risk and strategic commercial risk management.

Australian Risk Services has over 15 years of experience and has completed numerous risk management and OHS projects during that time.