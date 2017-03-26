Australian Label Palmera Apparel Unveils Affordable All-Black Minimalist Watch

Premium watch now available at affordable prices from Palmera Apparel

(PRUnderground) March 26th, 2017

The team at Palmera Apparel is thrilled to unveil their latest product, an affordable, premium crafted watch. The all-black minimalist watch infused high quality materials with leading-edge design to deliver an exceptional value to customers.

According to David Watts, “We were able to design a quality minimalist product with 316 stainless steel, a genuine leather band, and a Japanese quarts movement while keeping it affordable by cutting out the middle man.”

Palmera Apparel’s affordable minimalist watch features a streamlined design, large and slim watch face, and a reliable construction. The all black watch is now available from Palmera Apparel, a leader in minimalist watches Australia.

A recently released video shows further details about the all black minimalist watch . More information is available at https://palmeraapparel.com .

About Palmera Apparel

Palmera Apparel offers a collection of designer fashion accessories featuring high quality material and world-class craftsmanship at affordable prices.