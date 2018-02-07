AUL Corp. Surpasses 2 Million Vehicle Warranties Issued

Accomplishment Establishes AUL as One of the Top Independent Vehicle Service Contract Providers in the Nation.

Napa, CA (PRUnderground) February 7th, 2018

AUL Corp., America’s premier vehicle service contract provider, has just surpassed 2 million contracts issued, making it one of the top independent vehicle service contract providers in the nation, announced Jimmy Atkinson, AUL Corp.’s President and CEO. According to Atkinson, “We are thrilled for the accomplishment, but we are even more thankful for our amazing family of independent agents and dealers, without whose help this achievement would not be possible.”

AUL Corp. was founded in 1990 by industry icon Luis Nieves and reached its first million policy milestone in 2011 – highlighting the fact that the firm has now reached its second million customers in just 7 years, one third of the time it took to reach its first. And with consumers holding onto their vehicles longer than ever before, and ever more complex and technologically advanced vehicles coming to market, the need for vehicle service contracts has become increasingly important. “When you combine the increasing need for VSC’s with AUL’s comprehensive policies and industry leading customer support staff, you have a business that is primed for growth,” Atkinson concluded.

Capitalizing on the firm’s success, AUL recently promoted Henry Paoli to National Sales Manager and brought in a fourth regional sales executive to ensure the firm’s industry leading customer service is maintained throughout all levels and regions. According to Jason Garner, AUL’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, “We have always strived to be a leader in customer service and to provide the best suite of policies in the industry. And the only way to deliver upon those high standards is to bring in the best people in the business. With 2017 having been the best performing year in AUL’s history, we look forward to serving our next million customers with our never ending dedication to hard work and integrity.”

