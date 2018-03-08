AUL Corp Increases Charitable Giving by 69% in 2017, Surpassing $142,000 for the Year

Company Total Increasing Every Year Since Formation of Employee-Run Charitable Contribution Committee in 2012

Napa, CA (PRUnderground) March 8th, 2018

AUL Corp. (AUL), the nation’s premier warranty and vehicle service contract administrator, just reported its annual charitable contributions for 2017, surpassing $142,000 for the year, a 69% increase over 2016. The beneficiary organizations range from local Napa children’s charities and food banks, to national organizations serving those in need around the nation and the world. Last year’s tragic firestorms in Napa and Sonoma Counties serve as a not-too-distant reminder of the importance of being active in the community and giving back to those in need.

In 2012, AUL established a dedicated committee of non-management employees to coordinate all of the firm’s charitable contributions. These employees are challenged to research and identify local, regional, and national organizations across the spectrum of need and recommend and approve the firm’s corporate giving.

According to Jimmy Atkinson, AUL’s President and CEO, stated, “At AUL, we believe our people are our most important asset, and empowering them to direct and manage our annual giving program provides immeasurable personal and professional growth. Being a committee member has become a source of pride within the company, and naturally drives others to do and be better.”

This sense of company pride has helped the firm to be named ‘Best Places to Work’ four years running, by the North Bay Business Journal.

About AUL Corp

AUL Corp. founded the national used car service contract industry in 1990 with its still-famous Any Year, Any Mileage® vehicle service contract. AUL continues leading its industry and is the only provider of its type authorized to conduct business in all 50 states. AUL enjoys a long relationship with its underwriters, who hold an A.M. Best rating of ”A” Excellent. AUL Corp. also enjoys the longest-term relationships in the industry with its agent and dealer clients, as verified by independent third-party research. AUL’s mission is to be the premier service contract administrator in America by any quantifiable measurement of business activity. To find out more, please visit www.aulcorp.com.