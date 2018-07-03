Attunity, Brillio and Privacy Analytics Confirmed as Lead Sponsors for Corinium’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer Event taking place in Frankfurt, 17-18 September

Today, Corinium announced that Attunity, Brillio and Privacy Analytics have confirmed as Lead Sponsors for Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Europe taking place in Frankfurt, 17-18 September.

Frankfurt, Germany (PRUnderground) July 3rd, 2018

Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Europe 2018 is set to be the must-attend event for data and analytics practitioners across Europe with over 100 gathering to benchmark, network and learn in Frankfurt, 17-18 September.

Corinium is pleased to announce and welcome Attunity, Brillio and Privacy Analytics on board as Lead Sponsors for this year’s event which provides a unique opportunity for the European community to meet and explore how to drive innovation within the business, discuss techniques and approaches for delivering insight using data and analytics and examine the importance of data governance and data quality.

Presented in a series of keynotes, panel discussions, the unique Corinium discussion group format and industry-specific morning roundtables, attendees will discuss, engage and learn from real life case studies by over 30 industry experts including:

– Katrin Drumm, Chief Data Officer, ING-DiBa

– John Maton, Chief Data Officer, UK and Europe, HSBC

– Susan Wegner, VP, Data Governance, Architecture & Analytics, Deutsche Telekom

– Alessandro Bulfone, Chief Data Officer, Mediobanca

– Dominik Kalisch, Chief Analytics Officer, NORD/LB

– Jean Pierre Rabbath, Chief Product Office & VP Analytics, Jobrapido

– Norman Stuertz, Chief Data Officer, Credit Suisse

– & many more.

Katy Steptoe, Attunity shared: “After attending CDAO London earlier this year, Attunity are excited to join the partner exhibition at CDAO Europe in Frankfurt this September. The event is a great platform to connect with C-Level executives from a wide range of high profile end user organisations. Whether you’re looking to penetrate the finance sector or share your message to organisations in retail – this event is the platform for you. Attunity are glad to be on board and we’re excited to utilise this great event to show this engaged audience the wonders of the Attunity platform.”

Urmi Sheth Ohri, Brillio shared: “CDAO Conference is a perfect fit for Brillio as senior executives and partners from various industries exchange ideas on how organisations are managing their data management infrastructure and innovation.”

Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Europe will take place in Frankfurt on 17-18 September. There are a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remaining – to find out more visit: https://coriniumintelligence.com/cdaoeurope/sponsorship-opportunities/

About Attunity

Attunity are a pioneer in heterogeneous data availability. Our software allows you to gain agility, optimize data for analytics and reduce dependence on developers. We address modern databases, data warehouses, SAP, Hadoop and real-time messaging systems such as Kafka, on premises and in the Cloud, as well as legacy mainframe systems.

To find out more visit: www.attunity.com

About Brillio

Brillio is a Silicon Valley based global technology consulting and services company solely focused on digital transformation. Brillio leverages the power of data, analytics, cloud, automation and dev-ops to deliver convergent, secure and scalable solutions to drive superior customer experience. Brillio has a design led approach and leverages emerging technologies to build custom solutions for its customers across industries.

To find out more visit: www.brillio.com

About Privacy Analytics

Privacy Analytics, an IQVIA company, allows healthcare organizations to quickly and easily apply a responsible de-identification methodology that ensures individual privacy and legal compliance.

To find out more visit: https://privacy-analytics.com/

About Corinium

Corinium is the world’s largest community designed to inspire and support the emerging C-Suite executives focused on Data, Analytics, Customer and Digital Innovation.

