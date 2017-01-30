Attorney Curtis Bostic Awarded Prestigious Leadership in Law Award

The Bostic Law Group, PA is pleased to announce that on January 30th, 2017 the South Carolina Lawyers Weekly selected Curtis Bostic as an honoree for the 2017 South Carolina Leadership in Law Awards. The South Carolina Leadership in Law Awards recognizes attorneys from across South Carolina who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society, and had an impact on the legal profession.

Curtis Bostic has represented individuals, families, and businesses for nearly 20 years. Curtis and his firm, the Bostic Law Group have successfully litigated matters involving wrongful death, serious personal injury, nursing home abuse, vehicle accidents and business disputes. His verdicts, settlements, and awards include multi-million dollar results. His trial excellence has earned him accolades such as the “Calhoun Advocacy Award” The “National Order of Barristers” and induction into the “Litigation Council of America.” He was elected to Charleston County Council in 2001 where he served as both interim chairman and vice-chairman. In 2005 he founded “Remember” an international humanitarian aid organization that provides relief to orphans and windows in six countries around the globe. As a US Marine, he earned a Meritorious Mast for his actions during the ground campaign of Operation Desert Storm. Curtis and his wife, Jenny, live on a farm known as Peaceful Way which they provide as an event venue for non-profit organizations.

About The Bostic Law Group, PA