Attorney Bryan Ramos Speaks at Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Conference

The lead workers' compensation attorney at Atlanta's Ramos Law Firm, Bryan Ramos, spoke at the American Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Conference in Tennessee.

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) March 25th, 2018

Bryan Ramos is the lead workers’ compensation attorney at Ramos Law Firm in Atlanta. The firm is committed to helping Georgia employees get the compensation and care that they deserve in the wake of workplace injuries. Ramos recently served as the injured workers’ representative at the American Bar Association Workers’ Compensation Midwinter conference and was a featured speaker on the topic of the opiate crisis in workers’ compensation.

The Workers’ Compensation Midwinter Conference is a premier national workers’ compensation event that is geared toward attorneys (plaintiff/claimant as well as defense), judges, and other industry specialists. It allows these professionals to share legal and medical updates that pertain to the future of workers’ compensation. The conference was held in Nashville, Tennessee from March 1 to 3 and was sponsored by the American Bar Association (ABA) Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section and the ABA Section of Labor and Employment Law.

Speakers from across the country addressed issues such as mental health injuries, surveillance, ethics, alternative dispute resolutions, Medicare, and opiates. Bryan Ramos was chosen to speak about the role of opiates in pain management and their effect on injured workers and the workers’ compensation system. Ramos is a member of the U.S. Supreme Court, Georgia Bar Association, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and more. He was named a “Georgia Top Attorney” by both Law.com and Newsweek Magazine.

Ramos said that he felt fortunate to take part in this event that helps inform on the future of workers’ compensation law.

“It was an honor to be associated with this meeting of minds as we discussed the all-important issue of workers’ compensation,” said Ramos. “This is a rapidly changing field, and I felt privileged to be able to talk about current challenges and how they will affect injured workers, employers, and litigators tomorrow and beyond.”

Ramos worked as an attorney in the insurance industry where he represented many large self-insurers and carries. Identifying more with the injured workers, Ramos made the decision to open his law firm to represent Georgia’s working class. He is familiar with the tactics of big insurance, and he is dedicated to making sure that these companies do not keep injured workers from getting the benefits that are rightfully theirs. Ramos has lived most of his life in South Georgia and North Florida. He has dedicated the last 15 years to advancing injured employees’ rights in accordance with the Georgia Workers’ Compensation Act.

To learn more about Ramos Law Firm, visit www.RamosLawFirm.com or call 404-355-3431.

About Ramos Law Firm

Bryan Ramos began the Ramos Law Firm in April of 2005 to assist Georgia’s injured workers. The firm’s employees all take pride in understanding what their clients need and helping them get what they are entitled to pursuant to the Georgia Workers’ Compensation Act.