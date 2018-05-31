Attention Shippers: FreightCenter Releases Survival Guide on How Pros Pack & Ship

New eBook from FreightCenter steps shippers through the process to package and ship parcel packages to quick and easy way.

Palm Harbor, FL (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

FreightCenter, the leading freight shipping solution for busy logistics managers, released a new resource for shippers: The Shipping Survival Guide. This comprehensive guide provides information, tips, checklists and additional resources for businesses looking to make their supply chain more efficient.

In addition to managing freight on behalf of shippers for 20 years, FreightCenter provides domestic and international service for parcel or small package shipments. The service, launched in 2017 in response to demands from e-Commerce customers, lets businesses outsource their logistics needs without purchasing expensive software or paying a markup on transportation costs.

“The service benefits shippers who do not already have a parcel shipping solution or need FreightCenter to act as their shipping department,” said Matthew J. Brosious, CEO at FreightCenter.

The eBook contains tips from shipping professionals that can help businesses mitigate rising transportation costs. These tips breakdown what online shoppers want into a manageable advice for shippers. Assembled into two checklists, the advice helps shippers find fast and cheap shipping, which are conditions paramount to the e-Commerce supply chain.

“Consumers expect on-time, in full, no error, and no contact delivery, whether you’re shipping a couch or a pair of shoes. To beat out competition like Amazon, they have to react by developing a time-definite, damage-free supply chain,” said Brosious.

