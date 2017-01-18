Attendle Launches to Give Event Coordinators 3-Day Access to Ticket Sale Revenue and $.50 Fees

Leave it to a “kid” to be audacious enough to blaze new ground in a space typically known for edging out the little guy. Created by the mastermind behind the popular gaming convention TheGameCon, Attendle is launched to give event coordinators, of any sized event, something they’ve never had – full control. With unheard of features like a three-day ticket revenue pay out, one fee as low as $.50 per ticket, and a fully-customizable platform for event pages, Attendle has come to play.

So how does Attendle put event creators in the driver’s seat? It employs a new kind of ticketing technology complete with analytics, support, and a flexible, scalable, portable platform thanks to the Google Cloud. Users can manage customers, transactions, orders, attendees, etc. with a custom-built event manager dashboard. They can design a themed event page with a drag and drop editor complete with an event schedule at a glance. They can bundle tickets, offer ticket types, gather data at check out; it’s all there. The best news is, the ticket processing fees are free for a user’s first event on the first $5,000.00 USD in ticket sales.

Young entrepreneur Zackary Pedersen, President and Founder of Attendle, said of the launch, “When I held my first GameCon I needed money for advertising, and I didn’t see why ticket processors got to hold 70% of my sales revenue hostage until three days after my event. Attendle levels the playing field. Customize your events start to finish without crushing fees on the backend.”

For more information visit https://attendle.com.

About Attendle

Attendle was founded by Zackary Pedersen in August of 2015 and is located in Galveston, Texas. Attendle was founded to enable event creators to access needed ticket revenue and utilize tools to ease the planning process. Attendle is suitable for any sized event.