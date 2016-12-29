Atlas Time Co. Kickstarter Campaign Disrupts Modern Timepieces with Minimalism Wrapped in Luxury

In an age where a pad is electronic, and phones are typically mobile, can a smart watch be redefined? Designed to bring mind the days when minimalism was king, and smart meant good looking, a new company out of San Jose turns the tables. Co-founded by Danny Tran and Auden Wu, Atlas Time Co. has launched a line of timepieces dually dipped in luxury and affordability. Devoted to keeping track of every second a wearer spends, the watches are nothing but premium components and sophistication. To that end, the brand says that regardless of the digital age, time is still a universal possession. Which begs the question, how should it be spent?

Answering that question with two words are as simplistic as the watch designs themselves – with quality – Atlas Time Co. goes the distance. The company’s co-founders said, “We think there’s a need for some redefinition now that the marketplace is in a race to make everything digital. We want the Apollo Series to be a kind of touchstone for people to remember the benefits of being a minimalist. We’ve done that with our design features and our direct-to-consumer business model. No ridiculous margins, no middlemen for our accessories. Just a premium product priced at under $100 shipped directly to you by June of 2017.”

Bringing to mind travel, adventure, and contemporary streetwear, the Apollo Series includes the Apollo Vanta, the Apollo Spade, and the Apollo Native. Doused in craftsmanship at the highest level, the fashion watches have Swiss quartz movement, sapphire crystal glass, a premium 316L stainless steel housing and buckle, and a genuine leather band. Keeping luxury in the details, each case back is engraved with the Atlas signature emblem. Each calf leather wristband is emboldened inside with the company’s name and unique engravings are on the crown and buckle as well.

Composed with a large dial, the face of the watch is just over 37 millimeters. Water and scratch resistant, the watch case diameter is 40 millimeters and its thickness is 8 mm; this gives a look of resilient luxury. Adding a dynamic touch, the sleek triplex hands of the watch come in three options. One can purchase the hands of the watch in either Rose Gold, Azure Blue, or Platinum Silver.

Atlas Time Co. was co-founded by Danny Tran and Auden Wu to supply the marketplace with luxury timepieces at an affordable price point. The co-founders are former San Jose State University students with a desire to create a product without the technology fingerprint of Silicon Valley.