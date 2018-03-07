Atlanta’s AMS Vans Launches New Company Website

Responsive Design and Enhanced Features Drives Impressive, Intuitive User Experience

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) March 6th, 2018

AMS Vans — the Southeast’s largest wheelchair accessible vehicle manufacturer and mobility dealer, as well as a leading advocate of mobility freedom for persons with disabilities — has launched a new design of its flagship company website at https://www.amsvans.com.

After a lengthy preparation process that included strategic planning, traffic data analysis, and consideration of customer feedback, the new AMS Vans website boasts an enhanced user experience that emphasizes ease of navigation, precision search functionality, and a cleaner, more attractive visual interface.

According to Greg Meszaros, AMS Vans’ Director of Information Technology, ‘We’re extremely pleased with our new website design and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback. Our ultimate goal when we started the design strategy was to improve the user experience — we believe our customers will appreciate our approach to several of the critical site features.’

A few of the enhancements that AMS Vans’ website visitors can expect in the new design include:

Streamlined Navigation. A smarter, more intuitive navigation structure empowers customers to find precisely what they’re looking for faster and with less effort

A smarter, more intuitive navigation structure empowers customers to find precisely what they’re looking for faster and with less effort Responsive Design. Crisper, cleaner design with a special focus on the growing population of users accessing the website through smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices

Crisper, cleaner design with a special focus on the growing population of users accessing the website through smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices Connections to Expertise. Site visitors needing guidance and support have multiple ways to contact a mobility expert — real-time chat, contact forms, email addresses, and phone numbers

Site visitors needing guidance and support have multiple ways to contact a mobility expert — real-time chat, contact forms, email addresses, and phone numbers Informative Content. Social media channel and blog content enhancements that deliver objective, meaningful information on topics that matter to AMS Vans’ customers

AMS Vans’ new website design is just one of several dynamic company initiatives — including a robust inventory of new and used wheelchair accessible vans, the arrival of the impressive Legend II van model, a facility renovation of their Atlanta-based headquarters, and a consumer-focused educational initiative — demonstrating the organization’s continued stability, growth, and leadership in a highly-competitive industry.

About AMS Vans, LLC

America’s Mobility Van Dealer is a national wheelchair accessible van dealer and manufacturer with a mission to deliver the industry’s best adaptable vehicles and mobility equipment that meets the unique needs of our customers at a price they can afford. With over 20 years of dedicated service to helping thousands of amazing people realize true mobility freedom, the AMS Vans nationwide family is growing every day.