Atlanta’s AMS Vans Introduces Legend II Wheelchair Van Conversion

Spacious, Affordable Conversion Combines Enhanced Accessibility with Robust Features

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

AMS Vans — the Southeast’s largest wheelchair accessible vehicle manufacturer and mobility dealer — made a bold move to expand on its already impressive vehicle inventory with the introduction of the all-new Legend II side-entry wheelchair accessible van conversion for 2018.

As the next evolution of the best-selling Legend wheelchair accessible van conversion, the Legend II improves upon its predecessor in several key areas — including safety, accessibility, and interior space — that represent vehicle qualities the company identified as most important to their customers.

AMS Van’s President and CEO Kip Crum conveys the company’s excitement: ‘We’re extremely proud to be able to offer the Legend II side-entry conversion to our customers at the start of the new year — specifically because customer feedback helped guide the new design. We pride ourselves on consistently improving the features they care about the most, and we sincerely believe the Legend II conversion delivers on that commitment.’

A few of the highlights of the all-new 2018 AMS Vans Legend II conversion include:

Fully-articulated power remote kneel system. A lower wheelchair ramp angle provides safer, easier access for wheelchair users to enter and exit the van

Convenient (true) full-cut lowered floor. Coupled with the removal of driver’s-side rocker panel, the Legend II offers increased floor footprint area for maximum wheelchair maneuverability

Coupled with the removal of driver’s-side rocker panel, the Legend II offers increased floor footprint area for maximum wheelchair maneuverability Remote-controlled powered bi-fold ramp. Ramp system encourages smooth, clean extension complete with manual override in the unlikely event of lack of power to the vehicle

Ramp system encourages smooth, clean extension complete with manual override in the unlikely event of lack of power to the vehicle Flexible seating for family, friends, caregivers. Optional single or double flip-up mid-row seating additions provide ample room for convenient proximity of able-bodied passengers

With a starting price of just $18,980, the Legend II side-entry wheelchair conversion also comes complete with the AMS Vans Advantage — a collection of unique benefits that include a 134-point vehicle inspection, blue-ribbon support and service after the sale, nationwide delivery to your driveway, and Right of First Refusal at the time of delivery if you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase.

About AMS Vans, LLC

America’s Mobility Van Dealer is a national wheelchair accessible van dealer and manufacturer with a mission to deliver the industry’s best adaptable vehicles and mobility equipment that meets the unique needs of our customers at a price they can afford. With over 20 years of dedicated service to helping thousands of amazing people realize true mobility freedom, the AMS Vans nationwide family is growing every day.