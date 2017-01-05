Atlanta Based Non-Profit Refuge Coffee Co. Expands Their Mobile Presence with a Second Coffee Truck

Refuge Coffee Co., a non-profit organization that provides employment and job-training opportunities in the hospitality industry to refugees recently expanded their operation to a second coffee truck. Refuge Coffee Co. was able to add a second food truck unit because of growing demand for their coffee and catering services within the greater Atlanta area.

But the additional of a new truck doesn’t just represent more coffee sales for the non-profit. The expansion to a second vehicle means Refuge Coffee Co. will be able to help provide more job-training opportunities, living wage jobs, and mentorship to refuge’s living in Clarkston, Georgia (located just outside of Atlanta) and the surrounding area.

Clarkston is often referred to as the “most diverse square mile in America” due to the number of refugees that have immigrated to this area since as far back as the 1990s. By some estimates, about half the population of Clarkston is from outside the United States.

This is the second coffee truck built by M&R Specialty Trucks and Trailers based out of Macclenny, Florida for the non-profit organization. The first truck also manufactured by M&R Specialty Trucks and Trailers serves customers in a permanent location for Refugee Coffee Co. outside of an throw back 1960s style gas station in Clarkston. The second truck will be mobile and used to conduct business at events around the Atlanta area, including festivals, corporate events, and even film sets.

“Our work with Refuge Coffee Co. has been extremely fulfilling.”, said Richard Willis, Co-Owner of M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks. “We are humbled to have had the opportunity to manufacture two mobile units for an organization that creates such a positive economic and civic impact in the great Atlanta area.”

Refuge Coffee Co. relentlessly pursues our goal to provide employment and job-training opportunities to resettled refugees, to create a unique, welcoming gathering place in Clarkston, and to tell a more beautiful refugee story to Atlanta.

