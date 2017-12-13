At the exhibition Food Ingredients Europe 2017 were shown new peptide complexes IPH

Innovative peptide complexes developed by IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GmbH were exhibited by its official representative — Company Fingres BIOTECH Inc.

Company’s stand number was 09.0A70, dates of the exhibition from 28th to 30th November 2017. International Exhibition of Food Ingredients, Additives and Quality Control — Food ingredients Europe 2017 was again held in Frankfurt am Main (Germany). One of the largest scale events this time has brought together more than 1,400 companies from all over the world who specialize in production and supply of food ingredients, natural and organic products. Every exhibition Food Ingredients Europe pays close attention to sports nutrition.

Innovative products — amino acid peptide complexes IPH, developed by IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GmbH (Germany) — were shown by its official representative in Southeast Asia — Company Fingres BIOTECH Inc.

After Food ingredients Europe 2017 exhibition in Frankfurt Company Ideal Pharma Peptides GmbH has concluded further agreements with Company FINGRES BIOTECH Inc. for cooperation and distribution of Amino Acid Peptide Complexes IPH in Southeast Asia.

IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GmbH is European company that develops IPH peptide complexes such as BCAA IPH AGAA, BCAA IPH AVN and BCAA IPH AEN, using own technologies and short peptides. More details about the company’s developments can be found on the official website http://ideal-pharma.eu/.

