At a Loose End this Weekend? Here are our top 5 Easy DIY Projects – J Dickinson and Sons Ltd

Looking for a project to get your teeth stuck into this weekend? Although, for many of us, the weekend is a time of relaxation. For the more DIY savvy among us, there’s nothing better than cracking on with a new project, whether it be putting up some new shelves, or knocking down a wall or two. If you’re in a creative frame of mind, here are our top 5 easy DIY projects:

1. Add a lick of paint – when we think about painting, it’s usually in terms of wall and skirting boards. However, why not add a lick of paint to your dining furniture, window sills or even picture frames? Small colour changes can make a big difference to your surroundings

2. Get some cactuses or a terrarium. If, you too struggle to keep plants alive, cactuses or a DIY terrarium (using air plants) could be the answer! Terrariums are incredible popular at the moment, not only are they attractive decorations for the home. They are also incredible easy to keep alive! For inspiration you can visit sites like the Glass Gardener or local makers markets

3. Put dimmers on your light switches, seriously, it’s a small thing, but lighting can make a huge difference, softer lighting is not only flattering, it also can change the ‘mood’ of any room

4. Put up some shelving, not just for practical reasons. Shelving can add a focal point to an empty room, you can display your favourite things (or brand new cactus/terrarium). You can also find plenty of cheap shelving online or in your local DIY shop, if you choose wood you can also customise them with the colours of your choice

5. Finally, empty your garage! Ok, it isn’t the most exciting of projects, but let’s face it, it’s one of those jobs we all put off. Instead of hanging onto random items you will NEVER use again (come on, you know you won’t). Why not get rid?! Think of the extra space you can create. If you have a lot to get rid of, think about hiring a skip

