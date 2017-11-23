Asus Laptop Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2017 Deals Compared by Tim Marr

Black Friday deal experts from Tim Marr have identified the top Asus deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017.

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) November 22nd, 2017

Tim Marr have tracked prices across a number of retailers to find the most popular Asus Black Friday deals of 2017. The best deals this year are:

Asus have quickly established a reputation for delivering powerful and reliable laptops at affordable prices. They have a broad range of designs including cheap Chromebooks and high end gaming laptops.

Tim Marr find the best Black Friday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. Total spending in the holiday shopping season has been rising 5% on average since 2010. Spending reached a peak of almost $700 billion in 2016, according to research published by the National Retail Federation.

In the past, Black Friday revolved around excitable shoppers queuing overnight to get their hands on discounts before stock ran out. However, shoppers are now choosing to research and make their purchases from the comfort of their home. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

The annual Black Friday sales event kicks off on Monday, November 20th, with online deals from the biggest retailers lasting an entire week. Deals end soon after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Check out Tim Marr’s website for daily updates of Asus Black Friday deals during the sales week.

About Tim Marr

Tim Marr is an online shopping expert with years of experience comparing the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Links provided to Amazon.com are affiliated through the Amazon advertising program, allowing Tim Marr to earn income from sales generated. Some links to additional sites are also affiliated.