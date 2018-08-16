Associated Crafts®/Willet Hauser Architectural Glass® Inc. Joins the Ranks of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine yesterday revealed that Associated Crafts®/Willet Hauser Architectural Glass® Inc. is on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

San Tan Valley, Arizona (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

Inc. magazine yesterday revealed that Associated Crafts®/Willet Hauser Architectural Glass® Inc. is on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are very excited to have the success of this amazing team recognized by such a prestigious organization as INC.,” John Phillips, CEO.

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

About Associated Crafts®/Willet Hauser Architectural Glass Inc.

Founded in 1898, Willet Hauser® has had a significant impact on the history of stained glass. In 2014 it was acquired by Associated Crafts®. With this merger an innovative leadership team took over. The team is experienced and committed to the highest quality. Embracing technology, installing new systems and expanding the talent pool has allowed this company to grow. From window inspection for insurance and historical documentation purposes to restoration and covering for those windows, and the creation of new windows Associated Crafts® / Willet Hauser® is a full-service provider for stained glass windows.

For a complete history of this American legacy, enjoy our book.

