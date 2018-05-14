ASP Windows and Doors Helping South Florida Residents Prepare for the Upcoming Hurricane Season

With hurricane season knocking at the door, the dreadful memories of Hurricane Irma looms largely in the mind of all Florida residents. ASP Windows and Doors is busy these days helping South Florida homeowners with their high-quality impact windows, entry doors, and hurricane resistant patio doors.

ASP Windows and Doors, a noted contractor for premier impact window, entry doors and hurricane resistant patio doors in South Florida is now engaged in an uphill battle to keep the local homeowners safe throughout the upcoming hurricane season. Over the last eight years, the company has been the undisputed leader in this region in hurricane protection and energy efficiency for residential, commercial and high rise applications.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts from June 1 and continues until Nov. 30, with early August through the end of October being the peak period. Statistical figures suggest that out of all hurricanes to land in the United States, around 40 percent hit Florida. Since 1851, this coastal state has been hit directly by as many as 37 hurricanes. Hurricane season for 2018 is just around the corner, bringing back the devastating memories of the category 4 Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“The biggest lesson learned from hurricane Irma was how stressful a storm could be. It was quite a crazy week. The forecast track of Irma changed every hour, set in panic and left most store shelves empty,” says Lily Arbona, the owner and founder of ASP Windows and Doors. “With that said, we also learned we need to be prepared and make sure we’re not leaving storm preparation for last minute, which in my opinion is the biggest mistake people make. Home improvement projects do take some time so it’s important to be proactive.”

“I know, all of our clients had peace of mind knowing they had the proper impact products installed at their home. With hurricane Irma, we definitely received an influx of clients interested in our impact products and services we provide.” Lily added.

Local to Miami, ASP Windows and Doors offers a comprehensive range of services including

Impact Windows: These windows are capable of withstanding the wind and debris that hurricanes bring. The glass used can survive the force of a category 5 hurricane.

Impact Doors: These doors are ideally suited for any area prone to hurricanes, tornadoes or storms. The type of glass used can withstand winds up to 390 mph.

Impact Glass: Helps protect the structural integrity of homes and businesses by preventing catastrophic losses at the time of a devastating hurricane.

To find out more about ASP Windows and Doors, please visit http://www.aspwindows.com/

About ASP Windows and Doors: ASP Windows and Doors is South Florida’s premier impact window, entry doors, hurricane resistant patio doors, storefront and glazing contractors. For over eight years, they’ve been the leading professionals in hurricane protection and energy efficiency for residential, commercial, and high rise applications. The company is known to deliver the highest quality products, exceptional service, and superior technical and product knowledge for projects of all scales.

About ASP Windows and Doors

