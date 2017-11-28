Art Restorers Anthony Restorations complete 5,000 Book, Toy, Lure, and Paper Restorations

Husband and wife team in Los Angles reach a milestone, surpassing five thousand restorations of rare art, books, paintings and paper.

Brian and Kim Anthony are art restoration experts with twenty years experience, and recently completed their 5000th art restoration. An incredible number, considering the husband and wife team work entirely by themselves. The restorations performed have included rare books, dust jackets, paintings, original comic art, posters, antique toy boxes, lure boxes, and even stop motion picture models.

Brian worked in film restoration and restored his own collection of rare books and movie memorabilia before turning his hobby into a profession. Kim was a painter and graphic artist who restored paintings for the Berlin Museum before marrying Brian and moving to the United States.

Some of the more unusual projects tackled by Anthony Restorations include: an original Willis O’Brien painting for “Mighty Joe Young” (earthquake damage); a 16th Century Flemish painting (fell of a wall and bounced down a flight of stairs); an early painting by a noted Disney artist (accidently sat upon by its owner), a rare piece of original cartoon art (found stuffed under a leaking water heater), and a fabulously rare “Mummy’s Ghost” poster (torn in several pieces and rescued from a dumpster by its current owner). A recently discovered painting of Clint Eastwood created as poster art for “The Eiger Sanction” has been fully restored, with dramatic results.

While the Anthony’s have some famous clients (whose names they will not divulge), most of their business comes from private collectors who love their books, paintings and toys, and wish to preserve and display them in the best light possible.

