Art Professionals A.men Launch Online Collaborative Platform Offering Custom Printed Portraits

Unique portraits of people, families, and pets are the specialty of art platform a.men and the team is taking things to the next level with passionate feedback & reviews.

Montreal, Canada (PRUnderground) September 6th, 2018

There’s something very special about have a quality printed portrait made that is both emotionally-charged and impactful in a positive way. Few understand this as well as Canadian-based collaborative art platform a.men who specialize in putting their unique and compelling spin on work in this area, art that’s attractive in nature at a compelling price-point. Powered by what they feel is a God-placed passion in their hearts, a.men recently celebrated the remarkable amount of positive early feedback they have received from clients.

“We aim to express the true personalities of our subjects in a way that remains past the test of time, giving them or their loved ones a perfect picture of who they are inside and out,” commented a John-Ritchy Civil, from a.men. “We truly appreciate our clients and put everything into giving them works of art that touch the soul.”

According to a.men every effort is made to keep their high-end masterpieces both timeless and unique. The variety of their work is artfully displayed on the very easy to navigate madebyamen.com website, where many of their most recent creations and reviews can be read.

The custom portrait collaborative project is located at a.men 294 Chabanel St. W., #201, Montreal, QC H2NG5 Canada. They are very happy to ship to clients worldwide, accepting orders directly from their website. And are always willing to answer any questions concerning their portrait work large or small.

Overall, clients could not be more pleased and impressed.

Annalisa Muguwa, from London, recently said, “The service I received was beyond five-star. I’m so happy about my portrait. I am more than happy for the service provided. This is officially my go-to artist and designer.”

In addition to work with normal clients, a.men is happy to have created portraits for a wide-range of celebrities like actors, international athletes, and television personalities like Reggie Yates, Reiss Beckford, Wilfried Zaha, Yannick Bolasie, to name just a few.

For more information and to order be sure to visit https://madebyamen.com.

About A.men

We design modern products with inspirational designs to meet your emotional, intellectual and spiritual needs. a.men is a collaborative platform which has been designed to express our interest in peoples through the passion that God has placed in our heart. Our talent is a gift of life that we perfect through our experiences.