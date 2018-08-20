Around The Clock announces new caregiving technology to Bakersfield, Fresno & the San Joaquin Valley.

Around the Clock Care and Electronic Caregiver are now working together to improve health, security, and the independence for the active who want to age well and with dignity.

California (PRUnderground) August 20th, 2018

Announcing: New partnership delivers affordable caregiving technology to Bakersfield, Fresno and the surrounding San Joaquin Valley.

Around the Clock Care is honored to announce a partnership with Electronic Caregiver, adding to our impressive list of partners dedicated to helping make the aging process a more enjoyable, secure, and confident experience.

Around the Clock Care is a locally owned healthcare entity that provides Home Health and Companion Care services to thousands of people in Bakersfield, Fresno and the surrounding San Joaquin Valley. Through these services and the expanding use of cutting edge technology, Around the Clock Care is always working toward enhancing the physical, emotional and mental well-being of each of their clients, and striving to help them achieve the utmost level of freedom through independence.

Around the Clock Care aligns with the Electronic Caregiver’s philosophy of offering systems that provide technology support, so clients are equipped with health, wellness and safety support both in their desired residence and when traveling about and out of town. Electronic Caregiver provides improved family connectivity, expedited response to emergencies, monitored health and medication reminders, and even a 24/7 physician-on-demand feature for round the clock consulting for health questions and concerns.

Around the Clock Care and Electronic Caregiver are looking forward to working together to improve health, wellness, treatment adherence, security and independence for clients and the active aging who want to age well, with dignity and the ability to continue an active lifestyle.

For more information or free consultation:

Around The Clock Care Electronic Caregiver National Headquarters

5251 Office Park Drive #400 506 S. Main Street Floors 9 and 10

Bakersfield, CA 93309 Las Cruces, NM 88001

661-395-5800 800-Alarm-55

bakersfieldcare.com electroniccaregiver.com

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver has been joining with families to protect the lives of their loved ones since 2009. Nearly 10 years of innovation has led to thousands of lives protected and saved.