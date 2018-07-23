Army Master Sergeant Troy Hill Releases “The Eye of a Soldier” to Help Raise Suicide Awareness

Suicide is a problem that plagues the armed forces. MSG and author Troy Hill confronts this life or death issue head-on in his new book “The Eye of a Soldier”.

There is a near-epidemic level of suicides in America, and not even the armed forces are free from this rise. Army Master Sergeant and deep thinking author Troy Hill has seen this first hand and decided to do his best to help, with his new book “The Eye of a Soldier” where he addresses the issue through both writing and art. It has a September 1st, 2018 scheduled release date.

“A soldier needs to know that what they are fighting for is worth the fight,” commented Hill. “And any sacrifices they may have made are things that have kept our country great. There are resources available to help and I only hope my book helps inspire someone to connect with people they think are giving up on the fight.”

September is officially Suicide Prevention month, something Hill endorses completely. In the statistics available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) “every year over 41,000 people lose their lives at their own hands”. The effect of this loss of life has an impact far beyond the people who lose their lives themselves, as bad as this may be alone, but also impacts their families, friends, co-workers, and others in their extended social circles. This sobering statistic is something that Hill, believes can be reverse with an emphasis on education, intervention, and the right resources being made available on a much wider scale.

To celebrate the release of “Eye of a Soldier”, Troy Hill will be hosting at a event commemorating the book’s release on September 1st, 2018. It is being held at the Paramount Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and will be a special “Art Exhibit and Poetry Slam”. The excitement surrounding the release is high.

MSG Troy Hill has served as a soldier in the United States Army for over 20 years. He has assisted with several soldiers having thoughts of suicide. Army soldiers have been trained for many years to ask suspected soldiers “Are you thinking about killing yourself”. The tactic is effective if they say “yes”, but not everyone suicidal is ready for help. The fact is doing nothing when you know someone is struggling will lead to regret, guilt and possibly death.