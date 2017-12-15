ArlingtonTexasDentist.net Announces Special Discount on Children Dental Checkups

Arlington, TX (PRUnderground) December 15th, 2017

Arlingtontexasdentist.net has announced a special package for children’s dental checkups. The spokesperson from the website says, “The needs of children are quite different than the needs of adults. I want to ensure that my youngest patients take care of their teeth to prevent problems into adulthood.”

The website arlingtontexasdentist.net features a leading family dentist in Arlington, Mark C. Marchbanks, D.D.S. A spokesperson at the clinic says that, “You can understand why Dr. Marchbanks is favored among the population of Arlington—as soon as patients enter the clinic, they feel the ambiance”. The doctor and his experienced team are committed to providing world-class dental health care in Arlington, TX. Individual dental care is the top priority in this clinic, and the doctor’s team members ensure that patients are comfortable and relaxed during the course of treatment.

Speaking at the newsroom, the PR manager said, “The team at Dr. Marchbanks’s dental office tries to give individual attention and address the specific needs of every patient, while keeping their records confidential. To get your best smile, which speaks of optimum dental health, you just have to head to Dr. Mark C. Marchbanks’s Clinic in Arlington.”

The spokesperson from the clinic also said, “Our team gives utmost importance to the comfort and health of patients. We offer a wide range of procedures including general dentistry, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, major procedures, etc.”

About the clinic

Dr. Mark C. Marchbanks has a rich experience of more than 30 years in the field of dentistry and Invisalign in Arlington. The doctor and his qualified team members leave no stone unturned in providing utmost satisfaction to their patients. They ensure that patients get a relaxing and restorative experience during the course of their care. The staff at Dr. Marchbanks’s office are also famously friendly and reliable, and help patients to get the best dental care in all of Arlington.

“Every person who enters the doctor’s office is greeted by a friendly staff who will try to understand every need or request. The doctor then shows the utmost commitment to serve the patient with the effective dental care that can really make a difference,” the spokesperson added. Just call Dr. Mark C. Marchbanks’s clinic at 817-261-2747 to schedule an appointment.

About Mark C. Marchbanks, D.D.S.

Dr. Marchbanks graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. After attending Baylor College of Dentistry and graduating with a D.D.S. (Doctor of Dental Surgery) in 1983, Dr. Marchbanks established his own family dentistry practice and has been proudly serving Arlington patients ever since.