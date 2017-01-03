ARKIVE Acquires Secure Information Management Services From Iron Mountain in North America

ARKIVE, Inc, an information management company owned by private equity firm Summit Park, today announced the acquisition of assets from Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) for eight markets in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. The assets are located in 10 operating units previously managed by Iron Mountain, Inc and Recall Holdings Limited (Recall).

Today’s acquisition completes the regulatory mandates set forth by the United States Department of Justice, and the Government of Canada’s Competition Bureau that required Iron Mountain to divest holdings in specific markets to provide a more competitive landscape. ARKIVE offers a full suite of information management services including ARKIVE Storage, ARKIVE Destruction, ARKIVE Data Protection and ARKIVE Digital Solutions.

Arkive’s executive team has been formed from tenured executives in the industry. Justin Ririe was appointed as the company’s CEO. His background includes 20 years of operational expertise in the industry and as an officer in the US Army. Currently, Mr. Ririe serves as a field grade officer in the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48thInfantry Brigade. Ben Nicholson has been appointed as the CFO and brings 15 years of executive experience. He most recently managed Recall’s North and South American businesses. David Gonce will lead all of sales and marketing as the Vice President of North America. He brings over 25 years of experience at all levels and most recently managed Recall’s Atlantic Region.

“I am excited about the future opportunities and services ARKIVE will bring to the information management industry. We have an extraordinary team that takes an innovative approach to meeting customer needs and provides exceptional service to the market,” said Justin Ririe.

In addition to ARKIVE’s corporate office located in Atlanta, the company has operating units in Atlanta, Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver markets dedicated to helping business partners manage their information. For more information about ARKIVE visit www.myarkive.com.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a wide range of industries, including business services, outsourced services, light manufacturing and distribution. Summit Park targets businesses with revenue between $20 and $100 million and located in the Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

About ARKIVE

ARKIVE, Inc. is a privately held corporation offering records information management (RIM) solutions to over 2000 business partners and clients in Atlanta, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal. ARKIVE’s service offerings include ARKIVE Storage, ARKIVE Destruction, ARKIVE Data Protection and ARKIVE Digital Solutions. Visit www.myarkive.com for more information.