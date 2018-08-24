Arizona’s Torch Cigar Bar Secures Rare "His Majesty’s Reserve" Gurkha Cigars

Torch Cigar Bar in Phoenix, Arizona, secures one of 75 boxes of rare HMR Gurkha Cigars

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) August 24th, 2018

Since its founding two years ago, Torch Cigar Bar in Phoenix, Arizona has become the gold standard for cigar bars and lounges in the state. As evidence of that, the bar has secured a box of rare HMR “His Majesty’s Reserve” Gurkha Cigars.

Gurkha’s HMR cigars are among the world’s priciest cigars. Gurkha only makes 75 boxes a year, with most boxes being delivered to China.

The cigar blend uses a wrapper of 15-year-old Connecticut Maduro, a 12-year-old Dominican binder, and a filler that has been aged with a bottle of the world’s finest cognac — Louis XIII. Each cigar in an HMR box gives users a shot of this fine cognac and provides an aroma and taste that they will never forget.

“We have worked very hard to establish our reputation as a purveyor of fine cigars in the two years that we have been open,” said Jon Harrington, Co-owner of Torch Cigar Bar. “Getting access to these rare Gurkha HMR cigars adds to our track record of bringing the world’s best cigars to our patrons.”

Torch Cigar Bar has become famous for its almost 2,000 square foot patio that could be considered one of the largest in the nation. It has a wide selection of world-famous cigars, including Gurkha, Arturo Fuente, El Baton, Brick House, Diamond Crown, J.C. Newman, Rocky Patel, and many more. Torch Cigar Bar has also expanded its selection of spirits, including Johnnie Walker Blue Ghost, The Black Prince, Whistlepig Boss Hog IV, and more. Torch Cigar Bar offers unique membership packages that include access to the facility, a personalized premium Spanish Cedar locker, gourmet food delivery options, first access to VIP events, and more.

For information about the leading Phoenix cigar bar, visit www.TorchCigarBar.com or stop by Torch Cigar Bar at 5450 E. High Street #115, Phoenix, AZ, 85054.

About Torch Cigar Bar

Torch Cigar Bar is the new gold standard in cigar bars and lounges in the Valley. Featuring a beautiful space with contemporary design, new-fashioned furnishings and a warm comfortable atmosphere, Torch is a sanctuary for lovers of fine cigars and spirits.