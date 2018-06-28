Arizona’s Torch Cigar Bar Celebrates its Two-year Anniversary

Torch Cigar Bar, a Phoenix sanctuary for lovers of fine cigars and spirits, will celebrate its second anniversary in June.

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) June 27th, 2018

Phoenix’s Torch Cigar Bar has been the gold standard in cigar bars and lounges in the Valley of the Sun since its founding in 2016. Torch Cigar Bar celebrates its two-year anniversary this June. As it heads into its third year of business, the cigar lovers’ sanctuary continues to attract patrons to its luxurious surroundings and broad selection of cigars and rare spirits from around the world.

Torch Cigar Bar distinguishes itself from other Arizona cigar shops by offering its patrons live music, vaulted ceilings, beautiful views, and a 2,000 square-foot, resort-style patio. The bar’s cigar inventory remains robust, as owners continue to add to its list of more than 200 premium cigars. Torch Cigar Bar also features more than 100 whiskeys, 200 total spirits, and eight taps. Torch offers memberships that include many amenities such as a personalized Spanish cedar humidor, VIP access to special events, gourmet food delivery options, concierge services, fast and secure Wi-Fi, and more.

Torch Cigar Bar is frequented for quiet business meetings, a relaxing space to luxuriate after work, or a place to watch the latest sports games. The bar has sponsored several successful events, including Cigars with the Stars that featured football hero Ray Lewis, baseball star Eric Davis, and Olympics champion Michael Phelps. The bar recently brought Major League Baseball to its patrons by offering the MLB Extra Innings Package from Direct TV.

Jon Harrington, Co-founder of Torch Cigar Bar, said that he knew the bar would fill a need in the Phoenix area, but the company’s success has exceeded his expectations.

“My wife and I dreamed of opening a cigar bar and traveled to many establishments around the country to get ideas for ours,” said Harrington. “The reception that we have received from our loyal customers has been more than I could have hoped for.”

Torch Cigar Bar looks forward to expanding its membership and patron services in its third year of business. Visit City North’s Torch Cigar Bar at 5450 E High Street #115 in Phoenix or learn more about the bar at www.TorchCigarBar.com.

About Torch Cigar Bar

Torch Cigar Bar is the new gold standard in cigar bars and lounges in the Valley. Featuring a beautiful space with contemporary design, new-fashioned furnishings and a warm comfortable atmosphere, Torch is a sanctuary for lovers of fine cigars and spirits.