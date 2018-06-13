Arizona Health Tech Summit June 19th, 2018 Showcases Leading Health Industry, Concerns, Solutions And Technologies

Buckle up for an amazing show, Arizona! The Electronic Caregiver will be hosting a visual and networking extravaganza for health professionals in the greater Phoenix region. An all-star lineup of local business leaders and health professionals will convene at the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel & Convention Center., June 19th starting at 3:30 p.m., ending at 7:30 p.m., and includes a complimentary networking dinner for qualified guests. You can RSVP at ecgphoenixsummit.com

Tempe, AZ (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

Complimentary Dinner for Qualified Health Industry Professionals and Press

Buckle up for an amazing show, Arizona! The Electronic Caregiver will be hosting a visual and networking extravaganza for health professionals in the greater Phoenix region. An all-star lineup of local business leaders and health professionals will convene at the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel & Convention Center., June 19th starting at 3:30 p.m., ending at 7:30 p.m., and includes a complimentary networking dinner for qualified guests. You can RSVP at ecgphoenixsummit.com

A seasoned group of presenters will discuss aging trends in America and the impact on the way we live in the future, best practices in home care, the application of technology for coordinated care, optimizing recovery for the aging, and an early debut of futuristic automated home care and virtual caregiving solutions.

Artificial intelligence, conversational speech platforms, state of the art visual sensing for health assessment, augmented and virtual reality, virtual caregiving, automated fall risk assessment kiosks and much more will be showcased. You’ll get a sneak peek at some new AWS powered technologies offering a glimpse into the future. Presentations will be delivered in a high tech, multi-media presentation environment that promises to pack an attention riveting punch.

Presenting: Bob Roth, Managing Partner of Cypress HomeCare & Health Futures Radio, Zach Shaw, VP of Arizona Home Care Association, Karen Vaneskie, Innovation Care Partners, Dr. Alicia Mangram, Honor Health, Jodi Towns, Networking HealthCare, Maria Sanchez, Physician Liaison for ASPA Connected Community, Anthony Dohrmann, CEO and Bryan Chasko CTO, of Electronic Caregiver.

According to ibisworld market research, the US home health care market has reached $93bn in 2017, up from $30bn in 2002, and $65bn in 2012. There are currently 42m seniors in the United States, estimated to double to 84m by 2050. The aging population is not only expanding rapidly, it’s also the costliest population to care for.

At age 65 and above, the leading cause of accidental death and traumatic brain injury is falls, costing the health industry over $32bn annually. Combine these costs as we age with the upswing in declining vision and hearing, hip and knee conditions, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, cancers, spinal injuries, diabetes, cognitive disorders and the resulting impacts to our $3.3t health care system are mind numbing. Learn about the innovators working to bring exciting solutions to the table.

About The Electronic Caregiver Company The Electronic Caregiver Company (Trademark of SameDay Security, Inc.) is a leading health technology innovator, designing, marketing and monitoring state of the art home monitoring and health management systems for the aging and ill, nationwide. www.electroniccaregiver.com

About SameDay Security

Buckle up for an amazing show, Arizona! The Electronic Caregiver will be hosting a visual and networking extravaganza for health professionals in the greater Phoenix region. An all-star lineup of local business leaders and health professionals will convene at the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel & Convention Center.,June 19 th starting at 3:30 p.m., ending at 7:30 p.m., and includes a complimentary networking dinner forqualified guests. You can RSVP at ecgphoenixsummit.com