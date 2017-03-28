Arizona Genius Awards Ceremony Announced

Arizona Inventors Honored in Conjunction with World Intellectual Property Day

(PRUnderground) March 28th, 2017

Arizona Genius has announced that it is holding its Genius Awards ceremony to honor 50 of Arizona’s most creative inventors and companies on Tuesday, April 25. The event will be held in conjunction with the World Intellectual Property Day, a day set aside around the globe to celebrate Creativity and Innovation. The honorees will have an opportunity to display their most recent patented products and registered trademarks.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix Hotel with a showcase starting at 6pm followed by dinner at 7pm. Cheryl SnappConner, CEO of SnappConner PR will be the keynote speaker. A Lifetime Achievement Award will presented this year to Steve Sanghi, Chairman and CEO of Microchip Technology.

The Arizona Genius Awards program (https://www.arizonagenius.com/index.php/2017flyer/) is an annual event which celebrates Ideas, Creativity, and Innovation. IT honors the Top 20 Arizona inventors, the Top 20 Arizona patent companies and the Top 10 Arizona trademark registrants. It selects winners using data that comes directly from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. There is no voting nor nomination process; inventors and companies are determined each year by the number of patents issued or trademarks registered the previous year. It also grants an annual Lifetime Achievement Award to an Arizonan who has distinguished him or herself over the course of their career as an innovator and who has contributed to their community.

World Intellectual Property Day is held every April 26 to celebrate the role that intellectual property rights (patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyright) play in encouraging innovation and creativity. The 2017 theme for World Property Day is how innovation is making our lives healthier, safer, and more comfortable, turning problems into progress.

