ArieSun Alkaline Water now Available on Amazon.com

Staying hydrated and healthy doesn't have to be complicated. ArieSun is answering the call on the Amazon marketplace.

Mount Vernon, NY (PRUnderground) December 13th, 2017

There’s no shortage of authorities who point to the positive nature of staying hydrated with high alkaline water. For many the challenge has been to find a trustworthy, affordable brand that is readily available. In exciting news for health conscious shoppers all-natural beverage company ArieSun recently announced their increasingly popular ArieSun Alkaline Water is now available on Amazon.com. With many shoppers very comfortable ordering on the Amazon marketplace as part of their normal routine, enthusiasm surrounding ArieSun being featured on the website is very high.

“We are beyond excited to expand our reach in such a positive way,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We have no doubt shoppers are going to enjoy the benefits our premium quality alkaline water delivers. Staying hydrated and more healthy opens all kinds of doors in a person’s life, potentially.”

According to the ArieSun, ArieSun Alkaline Water is all natural, produced from a spring picking up its minerals from the rocks it passes that serve to alkalize the water very effectively. These minerals, in the opinion of the company and other experts, serve to neutralize the acid commonly carried in people’s bloodstreams acquired through diet and environmental sources. Alkaline water has also been suggested to hydrate in a quicker and more complete way than any other kind of water available, along with aid anti-aging efforts, help boost metabolism, improve energy, help keep joints healthy and prevent sports injuries, calm acid reflux and much, much more. In addition the taste of ArieSun Alkaline water has been widely praised for its unique quality delivered, again, through its mineral content.

Feedback from customers has been very positive.

Michelle S., from Boston, recently said in a five star review, “I read about the benefits of alkaline water in a very famous self-help writers popular book and gave ArieSun a try. A week later and I’m exploding with energy. Count me in as a believer.”

For more information be sure to visit http://www.ariesun.com.

About ArieSun

ArieSun Inc in Mount Vernon, New York provides all-natural healthy beverages for the sports and fitness industry. We carry our own brand of alkaline water and organic energy drink. With these natural beverages, we aim to help you stay active without compromising your health.